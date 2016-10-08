Jeremy Bruns Organ Recital

In honor of Reformation Sunday, Jeremy S. Bruns will play an all-Bach organ recital at the First Congregational Church in Marion on Sunday, October 30 at 5:00 pm. This year’s Reformation Sunday begins a year-long build-up to the 500th Anniversary of the day Martin Luther nailed his “95 Theses” to the door of the Wittenberg’s Castle Church in 1517.

Among Mr. Bruns selections will be the Prelude and Fugue in D Major, BWV 532, and the variations on the chorale “O Gott, du frommer Gott,” BWV 767.

Bruns has been a prize-winner in the International J.S. Bach Organ Competition held at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. and last March, he was featured in the Boston Bach Birthday 331 at Boston’s First Lutheran Church. Mr. Bruns has served as associate organist of St. Thomas Church in New York City and now holds the position of Assistant Director of Music at St. Paul’s Church and Choir School in Harvard Square

The First Congregational Church in Marion was built in 1841. In 1884, with support from local philanthropist Elizabeth Taber, a new mechanical-action organ by George S. Hutchings was installed. Beginning last year, the church has presented outstanding organists in recital, including Christa Rakich, Stephen Young, Carson Cooman, and Barry Turley.

Tickets for the recital are $10 and may be purchased at The Bookstall on Front Street in Marion and at the door. For more information and reservations, call 508-748-2067. The First Congregational Church, located at 28 Main Street at the corner of Front and Main in Marion, is handicapped accessible.