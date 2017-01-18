January Programs at Plumb Library

For their January book, “Just the Facts” Nonfiction Book Discussion Group will be reading The Billion Dollar Spy: A True Story of Cold War Espionage and Betrayal by David E. Hoffman. While driving out of the American embassy on February 16, 1978, the chief of the CIA’s Moscow station was handed an envelope whose contents stunned U.S. intelligence: details of top secret Soviet research. Thus started the career of Adolf Tolkachev, an engineer in a Soviet military design bureau and one of the most valuable spies to work for the U.S. in the four decades of dealings with the Soviet Union. Both Tolkachev and his handlers succeeded in eluding the KGB until the day came when a shocking betrayal put them all at risk. We will discuss this book on Thursday, January 19 at 6:30 pm.

The Café Parlez’ selection for January is Lucky Us by Amy Bloom. Disappointed by their families, Iris, the hopeful star, and Eva, her sidekick, travel through 1940s America in search of fame and fortune. Driving in a stolen station wagon, they travel from small-town Ohio to an unexpected and sensuous Hollywood, and to the jazz clubs and golden mansions of Long Island. This thrilling and resonant novel about success and failure is a great way to start our 2017 season: “Best Bets for Book Clubs.” We will discuss this book on Thursday, January 26 at 6:30 pm. Books are available at the desk.

Plumb Library Knitters (and Crocheters) meets on Mondays at 6:30 pm. Bring your latest project, get advice on a problem or a new project, or just have fun hanging out with other knitters. Chocolate is always served.

Have you ever wondered what 3D Printing is all about? Drop by the library on Saturday, January 28 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm for a demonstration of a 3D printer presented by Elizabeth Sherry of the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. 3D printers can be used to make everything from a toy to a prosthetic arm to a computer part. Come by and see what it’s all about!

On Saturday, February 4 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, Plumb Library is celebrating “Take Your Child to the Library Day” with a host of activities. Sign up at the Event Calendar for two Music and Movement sessions with SongShine Music. Meet members of the Board of Trustees, the Friends Board, the Junior Friends, or the staff. We will be demonstrating our online services such as Overdrive, Freegal, NoveList, and Enterprise, plus two online services for children: Tumblebooks and ABC Mouse. Enter for several prize drawings. If you bring a friend who gets a library card, you can put in an extra entry for a prize. Free books and refreshments will be available while supplies last.

For more information on these and any of our programs, call the library at 508-763-8600 or visit our website and Events Calendar at www.plumblibrary.com.