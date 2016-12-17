Helping Hands and Hooves Christmas Day Swim

Come join us for a fun family tradition that helps those in need. Helping Hands and Hooves will host the 13th annual Christmas Day Swim at 11:00 am at the Mattapoisett Town Beach.

Each swimmer is asked to give a donation of $15 (payable on the day of the swim) and the first 75 swimmers will receive a festive T-shirt. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Helping Hands and Hooves, a nonprofit (based in Mattapoisett) that is dedicated to providing therapeutic horseback riding lessons for adults with disabilities.

If you would like to learn more about Helping Hands and Hooves, go to our website at www.helpinghandsandhooves.org. If you have any questions, please call Debbi Dyson at 508-758-4717.