Hammond Quarry Walk Postponed

Join the Mattapoisett Land Trust (MLT) on Saturday, December 31 at 1:00 pm for our second walk to the former granite quarry that was an important part of the Town’s history and early industry. Owned primarily by the Hammond family, the quarry operated from the early 1700s until the early 1900s and produced pink granite for which Mattapoisett was well known in early times. The quarry site includes one remaining granite outcrop and two abandoned pits: the larger and dry East Pit and the smaller West Pit that holds water. In addition, there are large amounts of worked granite rubble as well as some abandoned quarry equipment in and around the pits.

MLT is working with the Buzzards Bay Coalition, Mattapoisett Historical Society and other organizations to preserve 53 acres surrounding the quarry site. Come join us and see this special place! The walk will depart across the road from 7 and 9 Mattapoisett Neck Road, just south of Route 6. Please park on the west side of Mattapoisett Neck Road. The trail is gentle, but wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather.

For more information, please email us at info@mattlandtrust.org.