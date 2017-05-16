Guided Mindfulness Walk

Enjoy the peace and beauty of nature with Jessica Webb and the Buzzards Bay Coalition during a mindfulness walk along Shaw Farm Trail on Sunday, May 21 at 1:00 pm. Through guided mindfulness meditation, participants will experience the outdoors with their senses wide open.

All fitness levels are welcome on this free, one-hour walk. The walk will be conducted at a deliberately slow and mindful pace in social silence without digital devices. Please wear appropriate footwear and layers to ensure you are comfortable during the walk.

Shaw Farm Trail is located on the Phoenix Bike Trail in Fairhaven and runs for approximately one mile to Nasketucket Bay State Reservation in Mattapoisett. The best way to access Shaw Farm Trail is from the bike path crossings on Shaw Road in Fairhaven or Brandt Island Road in Mattapoisett.

Pre-registration is required. To RSVP or to get more information about this walk, visit www.savebuzzardsbay.org/events/mindfulness-walk-shaw-farm-trail-may-21-2017/ or contact the Buzzards Bay Coalition at 508-999-6363 ext. 219 or bayadventures@savebuzzardsbay.org.