Everyone is invited to the Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Mattapoisett Council on Aging. Note: the corrected date is Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 am in the Conference Room at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. Our guest speaker is Jennifer McIntire, President of the Mattapoisett Historical Society, who will talk about the Museum & Carriage House.

This January, the Friends of the CoA (originally formed as the Friends of the Elderly) will be celebrating their 27th Anniversary. We are so grateful that our ‘founding fathers’ were diligent and intent on building an organization that has stood firmly with the Mattapoisett Council on Aging to support our Seniors in ways far exceeding their expectations.

We sent out our 2017 membership applications with the January 2017 issue of the FMCoA Seasonings. We trust you will complete and return yours. We also hope you will support the Friends with an hour or two of your time and expertise to help us carry out programs, ideas and functions in the coming year.

You may download a copy from www.mattapoisett.net > Council on Aging > 2017 Friends of the Mattapoisett COA Membership Application. The direct download path is http://www.mattapoisett.net/sites/mattapoisettma/files/uploads/2017_friends_application.pdf. Drop off your completed application at the Senior Center at Center School, 11 Barstow Street. Include your check made out to the Friends of the Mattapoisett Council on Aging or mail it to: Friends of the Mattapoisett Council on Aging, Inc., P.O. Box 1116, Mattapoisett, MA 02739.