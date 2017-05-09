The monthly meeting of the Florence Eastman Post 280 will be held at the Post Hall at 7:00 pm on May 17. This meeting will cover the normal reports and will also review the current status of our preparations for the Memorial Day Parade and any updates on the House Committee’s research into the repair estimates for the hall that are all now in process.

Our special guest will be Cheryl Randall Mach and her husband Steve to discuss some exciting changes with the equine unit. It appears that it will now include an “Equine Drill Team” as part of the Parade. We will also discuss two guests for our June meeting. Frank and Donald Linhares have been invited to present their proposed plans for Veteran’s Park. We will have proposals to loan out to our members to familiarize them with the plans that will be discussed next month in June. Frank and Donald have devoted much time and expense to this project, and I feel that we owe them an opportunity to hold this discussion.