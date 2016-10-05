A film and book discussion series is beginning at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library on Tuesday, October 4 at 6:00 pm when the audience will view Terms of Endearment starring Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, and Jack Nicholson. The film, based on the novel by Larry McMurtry, won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Screenplay Adaption.

A discussion will follow the film, including audience opinion regarding how the book and movie measure up to one another. Refreshments will be served.

The series will continue on November 15 with a screening of The English Patient, on December 13 with A Beautiful Mind, and on January 10 with The King’s Speech.

Register for any film event or the entire series by calling the library at 508-758-4171 or emailing spizzolo@sailsinc.org.

The library is located at 7 Barstow Street, and it is handicapped accessible.