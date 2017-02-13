February Programs at Plumb Library

For their February book, “Just the Facts” Nonfiction Book Discussion Group will be reading Between the World and Me by Ta-Nahisi Coates. In a series of essays, written as a letter to his son, Coates confronts the question of race in America and how it has shaped American history, many times at the cost of Black lives. In a book that reminds us of James Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time, Coates poignantly asks and attempts to answer the difficult questions that plague modern society. We will discuss this powerful book on Thursday, February 16 at 6:30 pm.

Children in grades K and up are invited to Read to Amos the greyhound. Amos and his handler, Ms. Holly, are a new part of a Children Reading to Dogs program called “Tail-Waggin’ Tutors.” Amos, a 7-year-old greyhound, is a good listener, and children can make a five-minute appointment to read to him. The dates and times for February are:

– Saturday, February 11, 10:30 – 11:00 am; children in Grades K-2 ONLY; 6 children maximum.

– Saturday, February 25, 10:30 – 11:00 am; Grades 3 and up ONLY; 6 children maximum.

Registration can be done through the Plumb Library’s Event Calendar at www.plumblibrary.com, and is required for this program. Space is very limited.

The Council on Aging Book Group, held at the Rochester Council on Aging, Dexter Lane, Rochester, will be discussing Letters from Skye by Jessica Brockmole on Tuesday, February 21 at 10:15 am. Check the Plumb Library events calendar for more details. Copies can be picked up at the Library.

Join us on Thursday, February 23 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm at the Plumb Memorial Library, 17 Constitution Way, Rochester, for Part 2 of “Learn About Instruments.” This time, Mrs. Williamson of RMS will be bringing percussion instruments with her, such as drums, cymbals, rhythm sticks, and more! A percussion professional will also be attending to answer questions and demonstrate the instruments. This is definitely a “hands-on” program, as all participants will be given a chance to hold and play the instruments.

Please register on the Events Calendar found on our webpage www.plumblibrary.com so that we know how many children to expect.

Does your child want to try ballet? Register on the Plumb Library Events Calendar found on our webpage for a free 45-minute beginning ballet class with PlumbBridget or PlumbElla. Both girls are Junior Friends. PlumbBridget studies at Dancemakers and PlumbElla is a student at Attitude Dance of Freetown. They will instruct children on the basics of ballet. Space is limited, so registration is required. Wear comfy clothes. Two dates are available:

– Friday, February 24, 10:30 – 11:15 am; PlumbBridget for ages 2.5-4; 10 spaces available.

– Saturday, February 25, 1:00 – 1:45 pm; PlumbElla for Gr. K-2; 10 spaces available.

The Café Parlez’ selection for February 2017 is The Particular Sadness of Lemon Cake by Aimee Bender. One the eve of her ninth birthday, Rose Edelstein bites into her mother’s homemade lemon cake and discovers that she has a magical gift: she can taste her mother’s emotions in the slice. Suddenly, food becomes a peril and a threat to Rose. Anything can be revealed at any meal, even a cookie from a local bakery. Rose’s gift forces her to confront the secret knowledge all families keep hidden. We will discuss this book on Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 pm. Books are available at the desk.