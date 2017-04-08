Equipment Fun Day for Kids

Marion Recreation will once again offer Kids Equipment Fun Day on Saturday, May 6 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Washburn Park in Marion. Attendees will be able to take pictures, climb on, and sit in various trucks, tractors, and equipment. Fire trucks, ambulances, police cruisers, bulldozers, boats and more will all be on hand to get an up-close look at. New this year is Sensory Awareness Hour from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. No sirens, horns or lights during this hour. Also, Marion Recreation will host a cookout in conjunction with this event with proceeds benefitting the Marion Fireworks Committee. For more information, visit www.marionrecreation.com or email info@marionrecreation.com.