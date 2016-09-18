Dawn Tripp to Speak at the Mattapoisett Library

Dawn Tripp, author of the award-winning book Georgia: a Novel of Georgia O’Keeffe, will be speaking at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library as part of its Purrington Series on Sunday, October 2 at 2:00 pm. Books will be available for purchase and signing, and a reception sponsored by the Library Trust will follow the presentation.

Winner of the Massachusetts Book Award, Tripp is the author of three previous novels: Moon Tide; The Season of Open Water; and Game of Secrets, a Boston Globe bestseller. Her essays have appeared in the Virginia Quarterly Review, The Believer, The Rumpus, Psychology Today, and NPR. She graduated from Harvard and lives on the south coast with her family.

Georgia, a national bestseller, has been described as “magical and provocative” by USA Today and was characterized as “complex and original” by the New York Times Book Review. The novel is also a finalist for the New England Book Award.

Please make a reservation for the free event by calling the library at 508-758-4171 or emailing spizzolo@sailsinc.org.

The Mattapoisett Library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.