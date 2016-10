We’re celebrating the colors of fall: gold, russet, cranberry red, loden green and Patriots’ royal blue! Tom Brady is back and so is Open Table, both just a little later than usual! The next Open Table is set for Friday, October 21. Doors open at 4:30 pm and supper will be served at 5:00 pm. There is no charge for the meal, although donations are gratefully accepted. Invite a neighbor, friend or family member. We look forward to seeing you on Friday, October 21.