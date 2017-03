The kitchen renovation is complete and we’re excited to show it off. Bring your sweetheart or your best buddy or your neighbor to Open Table on Friday, March 10 at the Mattapoisett Congregational Church. Something delicious and nutritious will be served. At Open Table, it’s all about the food, fun and fellowship. Doors open at 4:30 pm, and the meal will be served at 5:00 pm. There is no charge, although donations are gratefully accepted. Everyone is welcome!