Classic Film Series Continues

The next Classic Film sponsored by the Sippican Historical Society and the Marion Council on Aging will be Orson Well’s The Third Man shown at the Marion Music Hall on Friday, February 10 starting at 7:00 pm. A pulp fiction novelist travels to war torn Vienna right after World War II. The city is divided into five divisions and the disasters of war are left behind. Holly Martins (Joseph Cotton) has been invited by his friend Harry Lime (Orson Wells), but when Martin arrives, Lime has died under rather mysterious circumstances. Martins tries to piece the events together with considerable difficulty. Along the way, Martins falls for Lime’s girlfriend Anna Schmidt (Alida Valli). Come early and enjoy the music provided by Truman Terrell and Bob Sanderson. David Pierce will offer comments and discussion following the movie.