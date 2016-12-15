The First Congregational Church of Marion will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday, December 24 at 7:00 pm. The First Congregational Church is located at 28 Main Street. Come join in celebrating the birth of Jesus with a traditional, family-friendly Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Hear the simple, wondrous story of Jesus’ birth and sing familiar well-loved Christmas carols.

Make this your Christmas Eve tradition as you connect with old and new friends at this wonderful service. Worship with us, celebrate with us, and rejoice with us! Childcare is available. The church is handicapped accessible with an elevator. All are welcome.