Chamber Series Presents “Harp Heaven”

On January 14 and 15, the South Coast Chamber Music Series continues its 2016-2017 season with “Harp Heaven.” Artistic Director Janice Weber has put together a program sure to chase away the January doldrums, with scintillating music for harp by Ibert and Bax, plus Piston’s lively String Quartet and a smoldering Piano Trio by Smetana. Harpist Judy Saiki joins Piotr Buczek (violin), Raluca Dumitrache (violin), Don Krishnaswami (viola), Timothy Roberts (cello), and Ms. Weber (piano) for this memorable musical journey.

There will be two performances: Saturday, January 14, 4:00 pm, St. Gabriel’s Church, 124 Front Street in Marion; and Sunday, January 15, 4:00 pm, St. Peter’s Church, 351 Elm Street in South Dartmouth. Admission is $20 at the door.

