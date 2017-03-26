The Tri-County Symphonic Band will present a concert “Celebrating Women Composers” on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 pm in the Fireman Performing Arts Center on the campus of Tabor Academy in Marion, MA. This concert will present the World Premiere of “Helen Of Troy,” composed by New York City composer JoAnne Harris. Last August, the Tri-County Music Association was approved for a Cultural Investment Portfolio Projects grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council in the amount of $2,500. As part of the Cultural Investment Portfolio Project, composer JoAnne Harris was commissioned to write an original work for the band. She completed “Helen of Troy” last month.

Flutist Wendy Rolfe will be our soloist as the band displays its versatility and numerous sonorities in this concert featuring mostly modern pieces written for band by some of the best and brightest women composers of recent times. Marion, MA resident Wendy Rolfe is one of the United States’ leading performers on historical and modern flutes. She has recorded solo CDs, “Images of Eve,” and “Images of Brazil.” She has toured the USA with a Solo Recitalist Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Ms. Rolfe was a Tanglewood Fellow and has also performed at the Waterloo, Monadnock, and Buzzards Bay Music Festivals, and the Boston Early Music and Connecticut Early Music Festivals. She performed and taught at International Festivals in Brasilia, Peru, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, and Finland. She has appeared with Boston’s Handel and Haydn Society at the Royal Albert Hall in London on the BBC “Proms” series, and performed with Boston Baroque at the Casals Festival. She is Professor of Flute at the Berklee College of Music. Ms. Rolfe earned the D.M.A. and M.M. from the Manhattan School of Music with Harvey Sollberger, and the B.M. from the Oberlin Conservatory with Robert Willoughby. She studied with the legendary Marcel Moyse, Lois Schaefer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and Janice Smith of the St. Louis Symphony. Ms. Rolfe will be performing Cécile Chaminade’s Flute Concertino as well as “Variations and Theme” by Anne McGinty on the “Celebrating Women Composers” concert.

Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults, $5 for students. Children 12 and under will be admitted to the concert free of charge. Tickets may be purchased at The Bookstall in Marion, The Symphony Music Shop in North Dartmouth and online at BrownPaperTickets.com. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.