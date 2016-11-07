Author Talk at the ETL

The Elizabeth Taber Library is proud to present an author talk with John F. Carafoli on Tuesday, November 15, at 6:30 pm. Mr. Carafoli will discuss his latest book entitled Great Italian American Food in New England: History, Traditions & Memories. A book signing will follow after the lecture.

Mr. Carafoli is an internationally known food stylist, consultant, and food writer. He wrote the seminal book Food Photography and Styling and two children’s cookbooks, Look Who’s Cooking and The Cookie Cookbook, along with Cape Cod Chef’s Table: Extraordinary Recipes from Buzzards Bay to Provincetown. He has been published in the New York Times, The Journal of Food and Culture, the Boston Globe and Gastronomica.