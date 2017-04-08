The Marion Art Center is pleased to announce its upcoming workshop, The Art of Egyptian Belly Dance, an introductory class to be held on Saturday, April 29 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm, with instructor Ellie Higgins. Known formally as Raqs Sharqi, this ancient art form for women is fun, exciting and suitable for all body types, ages and fitness levels. Participants will enjoy proper warm-up, stationary basic moves, then a mini show-and-tell about cane dance, zills (finger cymbals), simple veils & use of props, even learn a short combination! Instructor Ellie Higgins has practiced and performed Egyptian dance for 15 years. She is an AFAA-Certified Group Fitness Instructor who has taught daily Fusion Dance-Fit classes since 2008. Cost for the MAC’s two-hour workshop is $20 for MAC members and $25 for non-members. Participants should bring a water bottle and plan on dancing in bare feet or a ballet-type shoe. Hip scarves will be provided. Registration/payment is required to reserve a space. To register/pay, visit the Marion Art Center during regular gallery hours or call 508-748-1266.