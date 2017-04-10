Homemade pies, cakes, muffins, and cookies are offered. Local bakers have made their favorite baked goods for our Annual Pre-Easter Pie & Bake Sale. Come to the American Legion Hall, 3 Depot Street on Saturday, April 15 between 8:30 am and 12:00 noon (from US 6, head South on Main Street, take first street on the right). Shop early for the best selection.

Call the Senior Center, 508-758-4110, if you have any questions. Thank you for supporting the Friends of the Mattapoisett Council on Aging (the fundraising arm of the Senior Center).