Adult Programs at the Elizabeth Taber Library

Free Technology Workshops: Thursdays in May at 11:00 am. Come to the Elizabeth Taber Library to learn more about using email, social media, and taking advantage of all that the library resources have to offer. Workshops will include: May 4: Magazines, movies, more books, oh my. (ETL’s free online resources); May 11: Find your next Great Read through online resources.

To register for any one of these workshops, please stop in, call us at 508-748-1252, or email Libby at eoneill@sailsinc.org.

Deer Ticks: One Bite Can Change Your Life: Thursday, May 4, 4:00 pm. Lyme disease is the most prevalent infectious disease in Massachusetts and is now considered to be a public health crisis. In addition to Lyme, deer ticks can carry the pathogens which cause babesiosis, anaplasmosis, relapsing fever and Powassan virus. Join us on Thursday, May 4, at 4:00 pm as Entomologist Larry Dapsis reviews the basic life cycle and ecology of ticks, disease incidence rates and distribution of tick-borne illnesses. A three point protection plan will be presented – Protect Yourself, Protect Your Yard and Protect your Pet. Tick-borne diseases are preventable.

Larry Dapsis received his B.S. in Environmental Science & Biology at Fitchburg State University and an M.S. in Entomology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Mr. Dapsis has 35 years of professional pest management experience including vegetables, cranberries and household insects. He joined Cape Cod Cooperative Extension in 2011 as Deer Tick Project Coordinator and Entomologist. For more information, please call us at 508-748-1252.