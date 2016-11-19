A Christmas Carol at ORR

Since its premier on December 19, 1843, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol has endured the passage of time and captured the hearts of young and old alike. Things are very different this time around though. Tiny Tim is three years older and now too tall for the crutch. Join in on the Christmas Celebration during the Old Rochester Regional High School Drama Club’s production of this timeless classic. With a cast of over a hundred students, the production stars Paul Kippenberger (Fr), John Roussell (Jr), Sara Achorn (Sr), Alice Bednarczyk (Jr), Kelly Bruce (So), Nicholas Claudio (Jr), Cammi Kidney (Sr), Kate MacLean (Jr), Michaela Mattson (So), Adam Perkins (Sr), Christopher Savino (Jr), Grace Stephens (Jr), Sienna Wurl (Sr) and Damion Alton as Tiny Tim. Let the creative adaptations and amazing set designs of Director Paul Sardinha and the stunning costumes by Helen Blake transport you back to a time where miracles do happen.

Performances will be on Thursday, December 1 through Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 pm with a matinee show on Sunday, December 4 at 2:00 pm in the Gilbert D. Bristol Auditorium at the Old Rochester Regional High School on 135 Marion Road (Route 6) in Mattapoisett. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for the general public, and are available at The Pen & Pendulum in Mattapoisett, The Marion General Store in Marion, and Plumb Corner Market in Rochester. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. For information & ticket reservations, please call 508-951-5302.