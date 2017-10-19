Old Rochester Travel Basketball Association is announcing their tryouts for the 2017-18 basketball season on Saturday, October 21. This is open to boys 4th – 8th grade and girls 5th – 8th grade from Marion, Mattapoisett, and Rochester, as well as School Choice students. The tryout schedule is as follows:

All boys’ tryouts will be held at the ORR High School on October 21;

4th grade boys 4:00 – 5:00 pm, 5th boys 5:00 – 6:00 pm, 6th boys 6:00 – 7:00 pm,

7th boys 7:00 – 8:00 pm, 8th boys 8:00 – 9:00 pm.

All girls’ tryouts will be held at the ORR Junior High on October 21;

5th grade girls 4:00 – 5:00 pm, 6th girls 5:00 – 6:00 pm, 7th girls 6:00 – 7:00 pm, 8th girls 7:00 – 8:00 pm.

All new and returning players must tryout to be considered and properly evaluated. All players must register in advance for tryouts. If you cannot attend tryouts but wish to still be considered you still need to register. To register and get more information visit www.ortba.org.