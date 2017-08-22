Mattapoisett Recreation Fall Programs

Mattapoisett Recreation fall program registration is now open for the following:

Flag Football (for ages 6-12): Sundays; 8:30 – 10:00 am; runs September 10 – November 12 at Tabor Academy Football Field. Through a partnership with NFL Play60, your child will learn the fundamentals of football in a safe environment. Each week will be drills and skills followed by a 5 v 5 Flag Football Game. Each player receives a NFL Flag football jersey and flag belt. Cost is $90. Registration deadline is September 11.

Kid Fit (for Grades K & 1): Tuesdays, 3:00 – 4:00 pm; (for Grades 2 & 3): Thursdays, 3:00 – 4:00; runs September 19 – November 2 at Center School Gymnasium. Join Mr. C. for a new session of Kid Fit. Classes are designed to increase physical fitness and expend some energy all while having fun! Different games and sports will be played each week. Six-week session. Cost is $80 and registration deadline is September 15.

Gymnastics & Tumbling (for ages 5 & up): Fridays; 3:15 – 4:15 pm, 4:15 – 5:15 pm; runs September 22 – December 8 at Old Hammondtown Gymnasium. Gymnastics and Tumbling offered each session. These classes are perfect for beginner gymnasts as well as students with previous gymnastics experience. Qualified instructors from BSGA will work individually with each gymnast on all four gymnastic events: Floor Tumbling, Balance Beam, Bars and Vaulting. Tumbling classes are designed for any gymnast or cheerleader interested in working solely on their floor/tumbling skills. Eight-week session. Cost is $145. Open registration is available August 30-September 11.

Martial Arts (for ages 5-8): Mondays; 3:00 – 4:00 pm; runs September 25 – December 18 at Center School Gymnasium. Join The Pound Martial Arts Center for a 12-week course. Learn amazing self-defense moves, discipline and leadership skills while finding a positive outlet for all that energy! The course will promote self-confidence and self-discipline. Each participant will be given a uniform and a belt. Twelve-week session. Cost is $155 and registration deadline is September 18.

Tennis Lessons (for ages 5-13): Wednesdays; 4:00 – 5:00 pm (for ages 5-7) and 6:00 – 7:00 pm (for ages 8 & up); runs September 13 – October 18. Join tennis pro Karsten Rathlev for a six-week tennis program which will include instruction, games and drills. Six-week session. Cost is $85 and registration deadline is September 7.

Fencing (for ages 7-14): Mondays; 6:00 – 7:00 pm (for ages 7-11) and 7:00 – 8:00 pm (for ages 10-14); runs October 2 – November 13 at Center School Gymnasium. Blackstone Valley Fencing Academy will teach your child the basic techniques and language of fencing. Their goal is to promote self-confidence and self-reliance as a fencer and an individual. All equipment is provided. Please wear sneakers and long pants. Six-week session. Cost is $125 and registration deadline is September 25.

Center Stage Kids (for ages 5-12): Wednesdays; 3:00 – 4:00 pm; runs October 4 – November 29 at Center School Gymnasium. MATTREC is excited to partner again with Tracy Gendreau Fiore for a theatre program. Children will learn various aspects of the performing arts and will participate in a theatrical production on the last day of the eight-week session. Perfect for children that need to gain confidence speaking in front of others or for the family performer! Cost is $105 and registration deadline is September 27.

Science is Fun (for Grades 1-3): Thursdays; 2:45 – 4:00 pm; runs September 21 – October 12 in Center School Cafeteria. What happens to Ivory Soap in the microwave? Do oil and water mix? If you want to experiment and find out … this class is for you! Maria Lynch will be doing many fun experiments and projects. Four-week session. Cost is $45 and registration deadline is September 14.

Golf Lessons at the Bay Club (for ages 8 & up): Thursdays; 3:30 – 4:30 pm and 4:30-5:30 pm; runs September 14 – October 5 at The Bay Club. Join The Bay Club’s PGA Professionals for a four-week session offering instruction on the fundamentals of golf and how those skills are then used to have fun playing the game of golf. Session 1 from 3:30-4:30 pm is for advanced juniors that have played 9 holes before. Session 2 from 4:30-5:30 is for newer junior golfers and will be more instructional. Sign up online to avoid being waitlisted! Cost is $105 and registration deadline is September 18.

Dodgeball (for Grades 5 & 6): Wednesdays; 3:00 – 4:00 pm; runs October 4 – November 8 at Old Hammondtown School Gymnasium. Join Coach Craig Letourneau for an afterschool Dodgeball Clinic. Each week, participants will play different style games. Six-week session. Cost is $65 and registration deadline is September 25.