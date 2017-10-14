Gateway Youth Hockey

The Gateway Mite House team kicked off their season on Saturday with a hard fought 12-6 loss to YD in Falmouth. In net Henri Roy played solid stopping shots from all over while the offense fought hard against the stellar goaltending of YD. Jack Wronski got the Gladiators on the board with the team’s first goal of season and followed it up with two more to finish the game with three goals. Brooke Whiteley’s two goals and Myrick O’Neil-O’Connell’s one rounded out the scoring for the Gladiators. The team had many more scoring chances by Jalayla Tillery, Peyton Ladd, Bentley Killion, Isabella Goll, and Brodie Yeaw. The team never stopped smiling and having fun and is looking forward to retaking the ice next weekend to face the Canal Sharks.

The Gateway Mite C team took the ice for their first game of the season against a very experienced Martha’s Vineyard team. Although their game ended in defeat, the Gladiators figured out a few things as the game went on. Will Manning managed to score the lone goal for the Gladiators, sneaking one by the MV goalie. The story of the game was the Gladiators’ goaltender, Caden Kosboski, who faced 86 shots, making outstanding saves along the way. The Gladiators have some improvements to make, but the future looks bright for the season to come.

The Gateway PeeWees faced off with YD on Saturday in Dennis and skated away with an 11-1 win behind the team’s best offensive and team attack of the season. Will Harrop led the offensive attack with three goals and an assist. Ty Rebeiro and Jarrod Frates each added a pair of goals, while Brayden Hathon, Connor Macleod, Ryan Tripp, and Patrick Tripp each added one. The scoring was supported by strong passing from the entire team, as well as stellar defense from Thomas Ledger, Lucas Demoranville, Brady Kidney, and Jacob Hebbel. In net Marc Donato was a rock stopping all but one shot.

The Gladiators Midget Blue team traveled to Providence early Saturday morning and played a tough game while shorthanded. Starting with only nine players and ending with just seven, the Gladiators came up just short, falling to the Jr. Friars 6-4. Very early in the game, Quirino doCanto took a pass from Zack Lovendale, beating the goalie over his shoulder to give the Gladiators an early lead. The Jr. Friars tied it up shortly after, but doCanto returned the favor to Lovendale as he got his first goal on the day. Then the game went back and forth with Lovendale scoring two more goals with assists going to brother Tyler and Coleby Paling. As the second period moved along, it was evident the Gladiators were losing steam, having only seven players. The Jr. Friars took advantage of that, capitalizing on the tired Gladiator skaters. Alex DeMarco played strong in net, making 35 saves.

The Gladiators Midget White team earned their first win of the season, beating the North Stars White team 7-1. The team was a little shorthanded so they called for some backup, as some of the players from the Blue team helped out, allowing for some added energy. Quirino doCanto started the scoring, beating the goalie after taking the feed from Tyler Lovendale. The North Stars tied it up just 12 seconds later. The score remained tied until late in the period doCanto took a pass from Coleby Paling, avoided a couple big hits, then snapped one up over the goalie, which gave the Gladiators a lead going into the second period. Jack Martins got the scoring going in the second period, tapping in a rebound from a shot by Zack Lovendale. Lovendale then added his own goal with assists going to Martins and doCanto. Ty Lovendale added an unassisted goal seconds later, giving the Gladiators a 5-1 lead. Zack added his second tally of the day, with an assist going to Seth Tomasik. The final goal of the game came when Jackson St. Don stuffed in a loose puck, with assists going to Z. Lovendale and Robert Maloney.

It will be an interesting Friday the 13th as the Gladiators’ Blue and White teams will face off in the Gateway Youth Hockey Night Game, 6:30 pm at Tabor Ice Rink in Marion.