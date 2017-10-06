Gateway Youth Hockey

The Gladiators Midget Blue team split the weekend with a 5-4 loss on Friday night and a 6-4 win on Saturday night. In the first game, the Gladiators traveled to Warwick to face the Wave. The Gladiators jumped on the board first, when Quirino doCanto took a pass from Jared Robbins, skated by a defenseman, and lifted a quick backhand shot over the goalie. A little over two minutes later, the Wave evened the score at one, and the game would remain tied 1-1 for the rest of the period. The Wave then took advantage of some mistakes and scored two quick goals to start the second period. The Gladiators clawed their way back in a few minutes later, with doCanto picking up his second and third goals of the game. His line mate, Zack Lovendale, assisted on both goals, while Tyler Lovendale assisted on one. The tie was short lived as the Wave took the lead back just eight seconds later. Then, with a little over five minutes left in the game, Z. Lovendale found the back of the net, with the assist going to Coleby Paling. Once again, the tie didn’t last long, as less than a minute later the Wave took the lead for good. Ethan Allegrini had a great game, allowing only one goal on the 21 that he faced.

In the second game of the weekend, the Gladiators traveled to Orleans to face the Lower Cape Coyotes. They skated away with a 6-4 victory as well as showing great poise while facing a difficult opponent. The Gladiators got the first two goals of the game early, with Robert Maloney stuffing home a rebound for the first goal and Robbins taking a feed from doCanto, shooting it by the goalie, with Matt Maloney grabbing the other assist. The Coyotes pulled it back to within one at the end of the period, making it 2-1 after one period. The Coyotes then tied the game about ten minutes into the period, but the Gladiators took the lead back when T. Lovendale scored on an assist from Noah DeMoranville. The Coyotes tied it back up 30 seconds later, but the Gladiators didn’t wait long before taking the lead once again, 10 seconds after that. Ethan Harrop scored the goal, with the assist going to Z. Lovendale. The score remained that way until late in the period when the Coyotes tied it once again. The score didn’t stay tied for long, as Harrop scored another go-ahead goal, less than a minute later, assists going to R. Maloney and Z. Lovendale. The Gladiators added an empty net goal by doCanto, with four seconds remaining. Alex DeMarco played well in net, earning the victory, making 25 saves on the day.