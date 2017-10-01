Gateway Youth Hockey

In their second game of the season, the Gladiators Midget White team, managed to skate away with a 4-4 tie against the Waves Blue team. The Gladiators roster was a bit depleted and had some players from the Gladiators Midget Blue team filling in. One of those players, Quirino doCanto, got the scoring going on his first shift of the game, taking the feed from Zack Lovendale. Lovendale added his own goal shortly after, tipping in a shot from Seth Tomasik, while doCanto added the other assist. Tyler Lovendale joined in on the scoring late in the first half when he put the puck in the back of the net after nice passes from doCanto and brother Zack. The Waves team wasn’t giving up that easy, though, clawing their way back into the game and tying it up by the end of the first half. The game went back and forth in the second half, with goalie Steven Strachan making numerous saves. T. Lovendale added his second goal of the game late in the second half, unassisted, but the Wave team managed to tie it back up. Gateway had one final shot to win at the end, but the goaltender for the Wave made an outstanding save on a shot from Z. Lovendale. Strachan had 22 saves on the night, earning the tie.

The Gladiators Midget Blue team won their second straight game this weekend, beating the Wave Blue team 3-0. Quirino doCanto started the scoring in the first period as Robert Maloney sprung him on a break away with a nice pass. “Q” did the rest, beating the goalie with a quick shot that went “bar down.” The score remained 1-0 until about ten minutes into the second half when doCanto scored again, unassisted. The Gladiators kept up the pressure and held strong on defense throughout the second half, finally scoring again with less than two minutes left in the game. The goal, a power play goal by Tyler Lovendale, was set up by some crisp passing by brother Zack Lovendale and doCanto. The defense, anchored by the strong play of Coleby Paling, was great support for both goaltenders, Ethan Allegrini and Alex DeMarco. They both played well, earning the combined shutout win, with DeMarco making 15 saves and Allegrini making eight saves.