Gateway Youth Hockey

The Gateway Gladiators season got under way this weekend, with the Midget Blue team tying their first game 3-3 and losing their second game 5-3. On Saturday, the Gladiators traveled to Providence to take on a tough opponent. Jared Robbins opened the scoring for the Gladiators, scoring a power play goal, with assists coming from Quirino doCanto and Zack Lovendale. Trailing by two goals late in the game, the Gladiators scored another power play goal when doCanto wrapped the puck around the net by the goalie. Shortly after, the Gladiators then tied the game when Z. Lovendale tapped in a rebound, with brother Tyler Lovendale and doCanto grabbing the assists. Ethan Allegrini had good performance in net, making 20 saves.

In their second game of the weekend, the Midget Blue team fell short, 5-3. doCanto scored the first goal for the Gladiators, stealing a pass, skating and beating the goalie with a quick backhand shot. T. Lovendale scored the next goal, tipping in a rebound, with assists going to Z. Lovendale and doCanto. The North Star team tied it up, but defenseman Coleby Paling made an end-to-end rush, then beat the goalie with a quick wrist shot. The Gladiators did all they could to keep the lead, but a short roster and long periods caught up. The North Stars took the lead 4-3 late in the game and added an empty net goal to seal the victory. Alex DeMarco and Allegrini both played well in net, with DeMarco making 18 saves and Allegrini making 15 saves.

The Gladiators Midget Blue team got their first win of the season, beating Lower Cape 5-2. Lower Cape got on the board first, early in the first period. doCanto tied it up a few minutes later, with Matt Maloney getting the assist. Lower Cape scored again, making the score at half 2-1. The Gladiators came out quick in the second half, with doCanto scoring his second of the game, putting in a rebound of a Noah DeMoranville shot. doCanto would complete the hat trick on a penalty shot, using some fancy stick work, beating the goalie through the five hole. The teams battled back and forth until Robert Maloney stuffed in a rebound of a shot from his brother Matt, with the other assist going to Rory Lydon. With a little under three minutes left in the game, doCanto scored his fourth goal of the game on an assist from T. Lovendale. The Gladiator goalies played outstanding in net, with Allegrini leading the way, making 20 saves on 20 shots, and DeMarco making 13 saves on 15 shots.