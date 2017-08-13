Champions of MSL

The Old Rochester Lady Bulldogs claimed their first MSL title since 2007, defeating the Lady Spartans of Bishop Stang 49-34. The Mattapoisett Summer Basketball League, which has been operating since 1982 under the direction of ORR Coach Bob Hohne, consists of 16 area high school teams divided into an American and National Conference. After playing 9 regular season games, all teams qualify for the playoffs. Finishing second in the National Conference with a 7-2 record, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Dartmouth 48-36, Apponequet 48-40, and in the conference Championship game the undefeated Falmouth Clippers 33-24.

In the League Championship game, ORR faced Bishop Stang, the champions of the American Conference. After a close first half, ORR’s speed and defense paved the way for the 49-34 victory. Incoming freshman Cassidy Yeomans, who led ORR with 26 points, was named MVP of the league.

The Lady Bulldogs will return to action this weekend playing in the Assumption College Summer Slam.