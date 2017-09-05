BBC Training Ride

On October 1, hundreds of cyclists will tour through Southeastern New England, including Fairhaven, Mattapoisett and Rochester, to raise money for clean water during the Buzzards Bay Coalition’s 11th annual Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride. If you’re interested in learning more about the Watershed Ride and would like to meet other local cyclists, join the Coalition and the Fairhaven Bikeway Committee on a free 30-mile group training ride on Sunday, September 10 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

During this training ride, which will begin at Fort Phoenix State Reservation (Green Street, Fairhaven) at 9:00 am, the Coalition will give a brief overview of the Watershed Ride and answer questions from riders. Then long-time Watershed Ride participant and Fairhaven Bikeway Committee Member Geoff Sullivan will lead the 30-mile round-trip ride to Eastover Farm in Rochester and back.

This training ride is open to anyone registered for the Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride or anyone who would like to learn more about the event. Friends and family welcome. All participants are required to wear a helmet and sign a waiver, which will be distributed at the start of the program.

Pre-registration is requested for this training ride. To learn more and sign up, visit www.savebuzzardsbay.org/events/buzzards-bay-watershed-ride-fairhaven-training-ride-sep-10-2017/.

To learn more about the Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride and register to ride on October 1, visit www.savebuzzardsbay.org/ride or contact the Coalition at 508-999-6363 ext. 207.