Angelica Yacht Club Awards

Angelica Yacht Club, located on Point Connett, held its annual sailing awards on September 4. Commodore Todd Correia was master of ceremonies. The following awards were presented:

July 4th Series:

Beginners: 1st: Ellie Correia; 2nd: Zoe Plante; 3rd: Maya Warren

Juniors: 1st: Matthew Fleming; 2nd: William Correia; 3rd: Ryan Fleming

Open: 1st: Nick Warren; 2nd: Dan Warren; 3rd: Craig Correia

July Series:

Beginners: 1st: Ellie Correia; 2nd: Carly Mello; 3rd: Maya Warren

Juniors: 1st: William Correia; 2nd: Gillian Reynolds; 3rd: Matthew Reynolds

Open: 1st: Craig Correia; 2nd: Nick Warren; 3rd: Dan Warren

August Series:

Beginners: 1st: Carly Mello; 2nd: Maya Warren; 3rd: Zoe Plante

Juniors: 1st: William Correia; 2nd: Matt Fleming; 3rd: Gillian Fleming

Open: 1st: Nick Warren; 2nd: Craig Correia; 3rd: Dan Warren

Labor Day Series:

Beginners: 1st: Maya Warren; 2nd: Ellie Correia; 3rd: Carly Mello

Open: 1st: Craig Correia; 2nd: Nick Warren; 3rd: William Correia

Alcort Junior Award*: William Correia

Alcort Open Award*: Nick Warren

* The Alcort Award is for the highest winning percentage for the year.