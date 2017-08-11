The 2017 Stone Horse Builder’s Cup race will again be hosted by the New Bedford Yacht Club on Saturday, August 12. On the day of the race, the course will be set in the Buzzards Bay, between the Main Channel to New Bedford Harbor and Round Hill.

The Stone Horse Builder’s Cup is a one design race limited to the 23’ Stone Horse designed by S.S. Crocker and built by Edey & Duff, formerly of Aucoot Cove, Mattapoisett.

Nine Stone Horses are expected to participate this year. Two of the participants are making long distance, over water, passages to Padanaram from Dillon’s Creek, NJ, and Kingston, NY.