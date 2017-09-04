Tabor Academy Opens Its 142nd Year

Tabor Academy will open its 142nd year on August 31 for pre-season athletics and training of student leaders. The school expects about 200 students to return to campus early.

Classes will begin on September 6 with 14 new faculty and 161 new students hailing from 24 states and 19 countries. The admission season was one of the strongest on record, creating a 31% acceptance rate. Parents and alumni also exceeded ambitious goals for their fundraising, allowing for improvements to the program and facility to enhance students’ learning/living experience.

This year, students and faculty will enjoy a new academic schedule that will meet just four class periods per day, rather than seven. The schedule features expanded 75-minute blocks as well as time for community gatherings, office hours, lunch, and meeting time.

“The faculty have been working all year to prepare for our new schedule,” shared Kerry Saltonstall, Director of Communications. “Re-designing course content to make best use of the longer blocks, as well as how to integrate new research on the best teaching techniques and learning environments for teenagers, has been their focus. The new schedule is designed to allow more time for more in-depth, reflective learning while retaining important community and meeting time. That said, I think the students are most looking forward to the later start allowing them 30 extra minutes of sleep.”

Townspeople will have noticed many projects around campus this summer. Both the Charles Hayden Library and Hoyt Hall have new roofs, while Lillard Hall is receiving an interior renovation of the dining hall serving area and living room that should be complete before students arrive on September 4.

“Perhaps the change the town as a whole can look forward to is Tabor’s entry into the competitive Independent School League (ISL). Visiting teams playing at each level of skill on Wednesdays and Saturdays will give us plenty of games to watch over the course of the year. Come out and enjoy some great competition along the sidelines this year.” Follow all the campus news and events on Tabor’s website at www.taboracademy.org.