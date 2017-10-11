Tabor Academy Hosts Open House

On Sunday, October 15, Tabor will host their annual Fall Open House from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Designed to provide a comprehensive look at the school’s programs and facilities, the day includes presentations by faculty leaders about the academic program and the unique Marine Science offerings at the School by the Sea. Programs in athletics, arts, and student life will also be presented in detail. The Open House begins in the Fireman Center for Performing Arts in Hoyt Hall at 235 Front Street in Marion. The day will end at 3:30 pm after a free flowing Curricular and Co-curricular Fair allowing prospective students and families the opportunity to meet informally with Tabor students, teachers and coaches, college counselors, and members of the Parents Association based on their areas of interest. Please pre-register for Tabor Academy’s Fall Open House program at www.taboracademy.org/openhouse.

“We are eager to meet area families interested in Tabor Academy and hope our expanded programming will give families the best look at the many incredible opportunities our community provides,” shared Bobbi Krein, Director of Admissions.