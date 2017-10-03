Tabor Academy Fall Service Day

Tabor Academy is looking forward to its Fall Service Day on the morning of Friday, September 29, where students and faculty will once again lend a hand to nonprofit groups across the region.

Half of the Tabor community will host Special Olympics MA on the Tabor campus for School Day Games, a program organized by the student-run Tabor Special Olympics Club, began last spring in concert with Special Olympics MA. This fall’s event will feature Special Olympians from across the SouthCoast, Carver, New Bedford, Dartmouth, and some new teams from Wareham and the ORR School District. Tabor students and visiting athletes will participate in various games together such as bocce ball, relay races, basketball, football, and more. Before the games begin, all the students and athletes will come together for the traditional Special Olympics Opening Ceremonies, including the Athlete’s Oath, while sharing thanks and appreciation for being together.

While all that is happening on Tabor’s campus, the rest of the Tabor community will be hitting the road! Over 300 students and faculty will be loading busses headed out to help cut and maintain walking and biking trails or assist with seasonal clean up at area nonprofits in Marion, Wareham, and Dartmouth. Some will help students at the Schwartz Center School – a school for children with special needs – enjoy their field day, while others will help bring in the harvest for families in need at Share the Harvest Farm in Dartmouth. Still more will help deliver furniture to area families through My Brother’s Keeper, or share in creating the excitement and surprise the Message of Hope Foundation provides through their thoughtful gift bags for children affected by the recent hurricanes.

“While these days certainly help strengthen our own community bond, our main goal is for our students to learn that Tabor’s mission to foster care for others and committed citizenship extends beyond our campus and beyond their years at Tabor. As we step outside the confines of our campus, our students can test their skills while learning from our neighbors and area community organizations that serve myriad needs,” said Amelia Wright, faculty organizer.