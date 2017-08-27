Friends of Marion Visiting Nurses Scholarship

The Friends of the Marion Visiting Nurses is pleased to announce the 2017 recipients of its annual nursing scholarship, which is awarded to local high school graduates who plan to pursue a career in nursing.

Emma Gelson, a 2017 graduate of ORR, will pursue nursing at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, in the fall. After volunteering at Tobey Hospital during her high school years, Emma decided to pursue nursing as a career. In addition, Emma volunteered during her sophomore year in the preschool program at ORRHS and enjoyed working with children. Her ultimate goal is to become a nurse practitioner in a specialty related to children. Emma was also a varsity athlete in both tennis and field hockey and received the “South Coast Sportsmanship Award” in tennis. She hopes to return to the Boston area eventually and is “excited for the future and what it has to hold.”

Graham Poirier, also a 2017 graduate of ORR, particularly enjoyed the study of biology and anatomy in high school, and will pursue nursing at the University of Massachusetts School of Nursing in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Graham’s aunt, a home-care nurse who specializes in wound management, is one of his role models, and he hopes “to improve people’s quality of life just as she does daily.” Graham’s long-term career goal is to be a nurse anesthetist, a position that requires further study after obtaining a nursing degree. Graham participated in cross country and track during high school, as well as being a dedicated and talented member of the Old Rochester concert band for the past four years.

The Friends of Marion Visiting Nurses is a Marion nonprofit organization that awards annual scholarships to local high school seniors who desire to work toward a degree in the field of nursing. Recipients must be residents of Marion, Mattapoisett, or Rochester, and are chosen on the basis of academic ability, community service, and financial need. The application is available in the fall from the college guidance departments of local high schools.