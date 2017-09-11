Calling All Tabor Academy Students!

The Wanderer is looking for a Tabor Academy student writer for the 2017-2018 school year to submit one article a week for our Tabor Academy Update column in our free weekly newspaper.

If you have a talent for writing, a passion for journalism, and the ability to commit to one writing assignment per week, why not consider a start in community journalism?

Our Tabor writer is responsible for tracking down the newsworthy stories that portray how special, exciting, and unique Tabor Academy is within the community. Events, sports, culture, student successes, and general stories of interest – it’s up to our Tabor student writer to deliver the Tabor news to our community and beyond.

Writers are compensated, and those hoping to sharpen their writing and journalism skills will appreciate the support, writing advice, and constructive criticism from the editor as you strengthen your skills.

Interested students may contact News Editor Jean Perry via email at jean@wanderer.com.