Academic Achievements

Celeste A. Popitz, of Marion and William W. Saltonstall Jr., of Marion were awarded Faculty Honors for the spring 2017 semester at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Faculty Honors are awarded to students with a semester GPA of at least 3.667 on four graded courses, with no individual grade below B- and no incomplete grades pending.

At the University of Rhode Island’s 131st Commencement on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, 2017, about 2,600 undergraduate and 650 graduate students became the University’s newest alumni.

The following students from the Tri-Town graduated from the University of Rhode Island:

– Camden G Tougas, of Marion, received a Bachelor of Arts, Marine Affairs

– Marisa Diane Paknis, of Marion, received a Bachelor of Arts, Sociology Cum Laude

– Tyler Scott Ayan, of Marion, received a Bachelor of Science, Plant Sciences Cum Laude

– Madison Kate-Marie Goguen, of Mattapoisett, received a Bachelor of Science, Health Studies

Lauren Fereshetian of Marion has received her degree from Western Governors University. The university held its 33rd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on July 15 and celebrated the graduation of more than 10,000 graduates.

MCPHS University is pleased to announce that Elexus Afonso has been named to the spring 2017Dean’s List. Elexus Afonso is a native of Rochester and is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy. Elexus will graduate in 2022 from the Boston, Massachusetts campus.