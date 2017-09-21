To the Editor:

As President of the Friends of the Mattapoisett Council on Aging, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who contributed plantings to the Plant Sale held this month on the Library lawn. The success of the sale is the result of many hours preparing and nurturing the plants over the summer and the enthusiasm and expertise of Paula Cobb and her committee who are already planning next year’s sale. We also thank those who purchased the many plants and trees, and we hope to hear of their successful Fall planting.

Thank you,

Jo Pannell

