Marion’s New Master Plan

To the Editor;

Three years in the making, Marion’s new official Master Plan is finally ready for prime time. Its colorful, concise, easy-to-read format presents the community’s vision of our town for the next decade and beyond. Incorporating ideas drawn from five public workshops, hundreds of comments by advisory groups and residents, as well as prior year’s planning documents and the expertise of our consultants at SRPEDD (Southeastern Regional Planning & Economic Development District), the document has the full support of the Planning Board.

The final-draft version of the Master Plan can be viewed and downloaded from www.srpedd.org/marion-master-plan and from the Marion Town Website homepage http://www.srpedd.org/marion-master-plan. Printed copies are available at the Town Clerk’s office, the Police Station, and Elizabeth Taber Library.

Please remember that the Master Plan is a vision, not a prescription, for Marion’s future. Our next step as a town is to approve the plan and begin implementing the most crucial and feasible ideas with further community input, analysis, and creativity. Some progress is already underway through the newly formed Stewards of Community Open Space (SoCOS) committee and the Transportation and Circulation Task Force.

The Planning Board asks that you familiarize yourself with your new Master Plan before coming to Town Meeting on October 23rd. Town resources and much hard work by a great number of your fellow citizens have gone into producing this important document. Our Master Plan is a key tool to guide Marion into the future; a future that affects and depends on us all.

Questions? Contact Marion’s new Town Planner: Gil Hilario at ghilario@marionma.gov

Wendy Cullum, Marion

