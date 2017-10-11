To the Editor;

The next public outreach forum on Marion’s new Master Plan will be held on Saturday, October 14, at 9:00 am in the Sippican School multi-purpose room. Marionites will have an opportunity to learn and ask questions about this vision for our town.

Three years in the making, the Master Plan is the product of five public workshops, hundreds of comments by advisory groups and residents, prior years’ Master Plans, as well as the expertise of our consultants at SRPEDD (Southeastern Regional Planning & Economic Development District).

The final-draft version of the Master Plan can be viewed and downloaded from www.srpedd.org/marion-master-plan, and from the Marion Town website homepage www.marionma.gov. Printed copies are available at the Town Clerk’s office, the Police Station, and the Elizabeth Taber Library. Townspeople will see that this document’s colorful, concise, easy-to-read format presents our community’s vision of our town for the next decade and beyond.

Our next step as a town is to approve the Master Plan, then begin implementing the most urgent and feasible ideas with further community input, analysis, and creativity. The Planning Board asks that you familiarize yourself with your new Master Plan before coming to Town Meeting on October 23rd so you can cast an informed vote.

Taxpayer dollars and much hard work by a great number of your fellow citizens have gone into producing this important state-mandated document. Our Master Plan is a key tool to guide Marion into the future — a future that affects and depends on us all.

Questions? Contact Marion’s new Town Planner Gil Hilario at ghilario@marionma.gov.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Francis, Marion Planning Board

Wendy Cullum, Master Plan Advisor

The views expressed in the “Letters to the Editor” column are not necessarily those of The Wanderer, its staff or advertisers. The Wanderer will gladly accept any and all correspondence relating to timely and pertinent issues in the greater Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester area, provided they include the author’s name, address and phone number for verification. We cannot publish anonymous, unsigned or unconfirmed submissions. The Wanderer reserves the right to edit, condense and otherwise alter submissions for purposes of clarity and/or spacing considerations. The Wanderer may choose to not run letters that thank businesses, and The Wanderer has the right to edit letters to omit business names. The Wanderer also reserves the right to deny publication of any submitted correspondence.