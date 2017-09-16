To the Editor:

It’s All About the Animals, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit no-kill animal shelter located at 103 Marion Road, Rochester, MA, is pleased to announce that our doors will once again be open after the completion of our shelter addition! Please come join us at our OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm to celebrate! At the open house, you can view our new addition to the shelter, meet our adoptable felines and some of our volunteers, have a complimentary cup of coffee from our new coffee bar and enjoy some snacks. For more information, please visit our website www.itsallabouttheanimals.org, our Facebook page @itsallabouttheanimalsinc, email us at ohnokitty1@gmail.com, or call us at 508-763-2035. We hope you can make it!

Thank you,

Danielle Czarnowski

It’s All About the Animals, Inc.

The views expressed in the “Letters to the Editor” column are not necessarily those of The Wanderer, its staff or advertisers. The Wanderer will gladly accept any and all correspondence relating to timely and pertinent issues in the great Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester area, provided they include the author’s name, address and phone number for verification. We cannot publish anonymous, unsigned or unconfirmed submissions. The Wanderer reserves the right to edit, condense and otherwise alter submissions for purposes of clarity and/or spacing considerations. The Wanderer may choose to not run letters that thank businesses, and The Wanderer has the right to edit letters to omit business names. The Wanderer also reserves the right to deny publication of any submitted correspondence.