To the Editor:

The Elizabeth Taber Library wrapped up this summer’s program for children, “Build a Better World” with an End-of-the-Summer-Program Ice Cream Sundae Social.

Over the course of six weeks, many children ages two to twelve enjoyed story times, reading games, a magic show, as well as activities such as: creating a solar cooker with the Harris family, a yoga class with Marsha Hartley, pallet gardening and creating pavers with Diane Cook, making a terrarium with Dot Brown, fairy house building, along with various drop-in activities. Attendance for the summer programs totaled 2605. It was especially exciting to “Read for a Good Cause.” Each hour participants spent reading raised $1 to support the work of Heifer International. Our readers were able to support families living in Cambodia with the help of donations from Eastern Bank and the Sippican Woman’s Club. We purchased three goats, a flock of chicks, a trio of rabbits, honey bees and a hive! We also were able to make a donation to Damien’s Food Pantry in Wareham.

I would like to thank all of the participants (and parents, grandparents, baby-sitters, and nannies!) involved in our program, along with our junior volunteers: Prosser Friedman and Tyler Karo.

Special thanks go to Alan, Jess, Ruth and Sam Harris for teaching us how to build a solar cooker, Marsha Hartley for her enthusiastic yoga class, Diane Cook for her expertise with the gardening and paver activities and Dot Brown for her cheerful, hardworking help with special events.

Many thanks go to Jessica Barrett, the Sippican School’s Media Specialist. Jess and I worked together to create the school’s summer reading lists. Sippican Elementary School students visited our library in June to learn about the public library’s resources, the summer program and the books on the summer reading list.

Thanks go to everyone on the staff: Nicole Davignon, Danae Arone, Anthea Tripanier, and Teresa Mattson as they cheerfully helped out with the large groups of children and a seemingly endless flow of books.

Many thanks go to our enthusiastic Library Director, Libby O’Neill, who gave the program unfailing support and encouragement.

Thank you to the many agencies and businesses in town who lent their kind support to the library’s summer reading program.

Working with the children and their families in the community, as well as my colleagues here at the library, was a powerful reminder of the joy and excitement of sharing the love of reading. I hope everyone enjoyed the library’s summer program and the delights of summer reading as much as I did!

Rosemary Grey, Children’s Librarian

Elizabeth Taber Library

