To the Editor:

Plumb’s SLP (Sign-Up, Log, Participate!) Summer Program, “Build a Better World,” began on June 21 and ended on August 21. All “loggers” enjoyed a Bash at Bonney’s ice cream party to celebrate summer accomplishments and to wish our reading dog, Amos, a happy 8th birthday! Special thanks to vocalist/guitarist Scott Bissonnette for serenading us, and for the Captain Bonney’s Team and free ice cream toppings!

The Plumb SLP is held every summer to provide a free summer enrichment program for kids, young adults and adults. Plumb’s program combined fun and educational activities, workshops, shows, and challenges, while also encouraging reading for pleasure, physical activity, community service, and STEAM! Plumb scheduled over 20 brain, body and community building in-house programs in June, July and August for all ages. We also provided over 100 online challenges within Wandoo Reader, our online activity and reading log. Attendance for the summer programs totaled 1,000 and 975 individually completed challenges were submitted!

We wish to extend a HUGE thanks to the Friends of Plumb Library, the Rochester Lions Club, the MA/Rochester Cultural Council, Pilgrim Bank, and the ORR CFCE Office (STEM Grant) for funding all programs.

Also supporting the theme of building a better community, several of our “edu-tainers” discounted their programs for us! Thanks to Pinto Bella Hoops, ScienceTellers, MakerSpace, Samantha Enos’ Zumbini and Zumba Jr for Kids, Deb Banna’s Manga for Teens, and Marsha Hartley for Adult Chair Yoga. Special thanks to Girl Scout Troop 81001, Nancy Sparklin, Holly and Amos, Roger Menard, Plumb Library staff, the Jr. Friends of Plumb Library, and PlumberElla for providing free programs.

We are also thankful for community support to promote our program and/or provide us with free venues, prizes, treats, and books. Thank you Big E, Captain Bonney’s, Carousel Family Fun Center, Country Whip, Eric Carle Museum, First Congregational Church, Friendly’s, Gleason Family YMCA, Kool Kone, Librarians from ORR JHS, HS, and RMS, Lloyd’s Market, Plumb Market, Rochester Golf Club, RMS PTO, Rood Family, Tree Top Adventures, USS Constitution Museum, and Yankee Candle.

Stay tuned for Ms. Lisa’s visit to RMS (Sept. 15), for the Bruin’s Grand Prize Winner Announcement, and for details about the 2018 music-themed program “Libraries Rock.”

Hope to see you soon.

“Mrs. Lisa”

Children’s Services, Plumb Library

