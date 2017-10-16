It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing our son William F. DeCosta on October 15, 2017 at the age of 26. Billy is survived by his loving parents, John and Marianne and his brother John. He had a beautiful family with his adoring partner Sarah Kaempf, his two boys, Jacoby and Noah Santos and daughter Aubrey DeCosta.

Billy also leaves his grandmother, Geraldine DeCosta and many supportive aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Billy enjoyed his childhood, his high school football days, his trade as a chef with his beginnings at Old Colony and Oxford Creamery. He was a student of history and politics and enjoyed writing, lively discussions and the Boston Celtics. He was happiest taking care of Sarah, Aubrey, Jacoby and Noah.

Arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mattapoisett Historical Society, P.O. Box 535 Mattapoisett, MA 02739. For funeral arrangements and online guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.