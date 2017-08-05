Wayne Oliviera, 71 years, passed peacefully on his own terms at home in Mattapoisett on Monday July 31, 2017, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. For 46 years he was the beloved husband of Ainse C. (Shuler) Oliviera and a devoted father to his children.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1945 in New Bedford, MA to the late Dorothy E. (DaCosta) Oliviera and Manuel C. Oliviera. He graduated from Old Rochester Regional High School and Burdett College in Boston with an Associates Degree in Business and Marketing. He joined the National Guard and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged.

Wayne and the late Charles Briggs founded the hockey program at Old Rochester Regional. Wayne played hockey at Burdett College and tried out for the Rhode Island Reds.

Wayne taught physical education in the Tri-Town area. He then began his career in marine sales. He later became a marine representative with Carswell Associates. When William Carswell retired, Wayne became the owner and worked independently until 1991 when CGW was established. Wayne enjoyed all aspects of the marine industry.

He served his community as a member and Past President of the Mattapoisett Lions Club.

Wayne loved living near the water and especially being on the water on his boat Eggzactly. He was loved by many in all aspects of his life.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife Ainse, his children Bethany A. Oliviera and James W. Oliviera, his favorite daughter-in-law Samantha (Sylvia) Oliviera, his sister Carol A. Regan, several aunts and uncles, several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews in Massachusetts and Minnesota.

“This is a celebration.” – Wayne Oliviera

Visiting hours will be held on Friday August 11, 2017 from 4-8 PM at Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday August 12, 2017 at 10 AM at St. Anthony’s Church, Mattapoisett. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be sent to Dana Farber Institute/ Pancreatic Cancer Research – 110 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02245. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.