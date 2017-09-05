Virginia (Humphrey) Hathaway passed away on August 30th. She was 99 and in 2015 was the recipient of the Boston Post Cane as Marion’s oldest living resident. Virginia was born in Hartford, CT, the daughter of Bethia (Hammond) and Albert Humphrey. When she was 7, her mother passed away, and she moved with her brother Edward and father to the Humphrey family homestead in Rochester, MA.

She was a graduate of Wareham High School and the Swain School of Design. Briefly she taught art at Friends Academy. Throughout her life, she displayed an artist’s flair for decorating and design.

She was the wife of the late Alonzo Hathaway of Marion and could often be seen helping her husband in the running of The Marion General Store. When he passed away in 1973, she ran the store for a year before selling it.

Virginia is survived by her daughter Ann of Marion, a nephew Allan Humphrey and his wife Judy of Hyde Park, NY, a great-nephew and many loving cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Humphrey.

Her daughter is grateful for the love, support and care her mother received over the years from her family and close friends and from her nurses at Community Nurse Home Care, Stephanie and Chris, and all the Home Health Aides, especially Maria and Rose.

A private graveside service will be held later this month.

If you would like to make a donation in Virginia’s memory, please consider donating to Community Nurse Home Care, 62 Center Street, Fairhaven, MA 02719.