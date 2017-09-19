Veronika Ross of Fairhaven passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 16, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 52 years old.

She was born on June 6, 1965 in Innsbruck, Austria, the youngest of three children. She travelled to California in 1989 as an au pair, during which time she met and fell in love with her husband of 26 years, John M. Ross, originally from Mattapoisett. The couple also lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico from 2007 to 2012 before moving back to Fairhaven.

She is survived by her husband John, father Luis Huber and mother Anni Huber who live in Innsbruck, Austria; brother Markus, sister Sabine, and several nieces and nephews, all living in Austria. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Larry.

Veronika worked at Walmart in Fairhaven from 1997 to 2007, then later as a personal care attendant. She was a talented Suminagashi artist and the proprietress of Veronika’s Scarves and Silks. She enjoyed playing on the Friday Mixed Bowling League at Bowlmor Lanes in Mattapoisett and was also a member of Art on Center in Fairhaven. She was a great animal lover, often seen walking through Fairhaven Center with her dog Larry and stopping for a friendly chat.

She loved creating, painting, playing sports, animals, spending time with friends, trips to the casino, and eating steamers at Turk’s.

Always positive, always smiling, Veronika will be missed by many and remembered for her kind spirit, unselfishness, and contagious laugh.

Veronika will be cremated, and a celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, September 23, at 12:15 pm at The Century House located at 197 South Main Street in Acushnet.

In lieu of flowers, Veronika has requested you make a donation in her memory to your local animal shelter or to the MSPCA.