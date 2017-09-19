Susan “Sue” G. Hardy, 52, of New Bedford, died Sept. 18, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital. She was the wife of Jerome C. Hardy and the daughter of the late Alexander and Delores (Santos) Pina.

She was born in Wareham and lived in Marion and Wareham before moving to New Bedford.

Mrs. Hardy was devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Compassionate and hardworking, she worked as a CNA at New Bedford Health Care Center for 13 years. She took pride in caring for others and went above and beyond for her residents. She loved to laugh, loved to cook, and loved being with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Jerome C. Hardy; 4 daughters, Ebony Fernandes of Dartmouth, Susan Hardy of Fall River, Katherine Dunn of New Bedford, Delores Hardy of New Bedford; a son, Jerome C. Hardy, Jr. of New Bedford; her step children, Tawana, Jacqueline, Crowletta, Jerome “Tony”; many grandchildren with more on the way. Survivors also include 3 aunts; Rosalie Brewster, Wanita London, Lilian Monteiro; 1 uncle, Samuel Santos; and many cousins.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 in Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Marion.

Visiting hours are from 5 to 8 pm on Friday at the funeral home.