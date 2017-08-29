Sandra Lee (Kidston) Tollison, age 68, of Mattapoisett, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital following a long illness. She was the wife of Terry Tollison with whom she shared 30 years of marriage.

She was born in Danvers, MA, a daughter of the late Theodore and Gertrude (Durrigan) Kidston.

She loved the comforts of her home and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and dog Freddie. She enjoyed many trips to Disneyworld where she renewed her vows with Terry.

In addition to her husband, her family includes three daughters, Tracy Spangler, Tammy Everett, Kara Standish and her husband Keith; her siblings, Patricia Clark and her husband George, David Pryor, Daniel Pryor and his wife Donna, Karen Cardoza and her husband David; seven grandchildren, David Cabeceiras Jr., Jessica Spangler, Cory Cabeceiras, Scott Spangler Jr., Bethany, Meghan and Madison Spangler; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Daniel Querido.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects to her family on Saturday, September 9, 2017 beginning at 1pm at 121 Marion Rd., Mattapoisett, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

